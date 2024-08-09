Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after buying an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,325,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 13,034,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,917,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

