Csenge Advisory Group Has $209,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.51. 359,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average is $174.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

