Csenge Advisory Group Has $282,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WHR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 247,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,752. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $142.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHR

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.