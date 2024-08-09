Csenge Advisory Group Has $369,000 Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after buying an additional 1,721,120 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 718,465 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 921,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,031 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Plains GP by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,232,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 391,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Plains GP by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 625,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 375,588 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,386. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plains GP

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.