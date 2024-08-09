Csenge Advisory Group Has $494,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 100.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 121,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,816 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 94.0% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 32,395,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,920,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

