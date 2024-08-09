Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Westwind Capital increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 946.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 147,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $25.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $515.03. 1,090,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,541. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.