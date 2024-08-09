Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,642,000 after buying an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,908,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 1,553,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

