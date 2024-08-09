Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 116,602 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

