Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $210.78. 136,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,010. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

