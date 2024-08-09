Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $472,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.22. 1,507,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,085. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

