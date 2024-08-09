Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 170 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.42. 2,506,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,728. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $145.93.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.