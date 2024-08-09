Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 420 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 55,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.75. 1,738,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.