Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 7,292 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 963,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

