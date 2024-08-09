Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,333. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.