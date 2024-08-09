Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VXUS opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.