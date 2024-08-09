Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in VirnetX by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Price Performance

VirnetX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.08. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

About VirnetX

VirnetX ( NYSE:VHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

