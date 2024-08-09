Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $356.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.