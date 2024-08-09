Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

