Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 701.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IWD stock traded up $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $177.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $184.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.