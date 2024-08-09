Csenge Advisory Group Sells 133 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after purchasing an additional 559,019 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,980,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.40. 985,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

