Csenge Advisory Group Sells 210 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.89.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

