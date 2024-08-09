Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,122 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,096,000 after acquiring an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $827,370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after acquiring an additional 265,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,921,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,546. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

