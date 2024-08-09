Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,152 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 16,566,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,366,053. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

