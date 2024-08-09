Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after acquiring an additional 705,438 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after buying an additional 397,578 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

PAVE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.42. 1,548,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

