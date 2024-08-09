Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.85. The company had a trading volume of 271,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.99. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

