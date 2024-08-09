Cutera’s (CUTR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUTR. StockNews.com upgraded Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

CUTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 902,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,239. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. Cutera has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $26,577.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

