Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

CFG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 760,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. UBS Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

