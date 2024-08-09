Cwm LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $153.08. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

