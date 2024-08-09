Cwm LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

XEL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.