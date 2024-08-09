Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $28.59. 3,702,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

