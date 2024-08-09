Cwm LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,420 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

EMR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.42. 771,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.