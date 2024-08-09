Cwm LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 6,330,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,297,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.