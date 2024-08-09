Cwm LLC Sells 406 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 170,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.46. 42,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,489. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $259.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.56.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

