CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

CX Institutional grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 117.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 411.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

