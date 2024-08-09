CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,155. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

