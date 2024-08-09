CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,863,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.06. The stock had a trading volume of 68,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

