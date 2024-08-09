CX Institutional Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,490 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

