CX Institutional Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kelly Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kelly Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $125,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $19.32 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

