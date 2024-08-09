CX Institutional Has $3.38 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. American National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $37.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

