CX Institutional Makes New $205,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.35. 205,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.08. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 70.82% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

