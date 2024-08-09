CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 155,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $98.70.
About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
