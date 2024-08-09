CX Institutional Purchases 1,489 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of AGCO by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 31,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

AGCO stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

