CX Institutional Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

