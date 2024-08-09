CX Institutional Sells 1,137 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.43% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of IAT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 13,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,873. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

