CX Institutional Takes $215,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 1,841,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,103,702. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

