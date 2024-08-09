D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

