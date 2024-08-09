DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $899.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

