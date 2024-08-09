DA Davidson Weighs in on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

