Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Posts Earnings Results

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,691. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

