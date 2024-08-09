Datadog’s (DDOG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $151.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,041. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.34, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17. Datadog has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Datadog by 125.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Datadog by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after acquiring an additional 331,808 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.